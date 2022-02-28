Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 28,088 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $30,909,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $28,463,000. Finally, Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 159.8% during the third quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 717,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 441,500 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

