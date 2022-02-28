Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $214,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $138.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.82.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

