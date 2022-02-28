SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,700.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and last traded at GBX 1,687.50 ($22.95), with a volume of 270778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,675 ($22.78).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,712.38 ($23.29).

The firm has a market cap of £17.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

