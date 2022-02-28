STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 127,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

