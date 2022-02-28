Stacks Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $26.67 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00203356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00193335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.92 or 0.06838390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,160,413 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

