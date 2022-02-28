Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

