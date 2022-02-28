Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NYSE SGU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Star Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

