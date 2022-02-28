Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

