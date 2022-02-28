Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.32. 2,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Stericycle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

