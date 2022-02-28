StockNews.com Downgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSWI. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $136.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

