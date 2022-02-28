StockNews.com Downgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Buy

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.