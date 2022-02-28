StockNews.com Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. 1,906,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.