StockNews.com Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. 1,906,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

