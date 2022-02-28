StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $15.50. 312,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,578. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

