StockNews.com Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Hold

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.98. 1,542,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,565. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.45. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

