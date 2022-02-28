StockNews.com Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.50.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $225.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.20. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.