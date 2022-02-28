StockNews.com Upgrades Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

