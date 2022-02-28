StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.62. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,751.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,800 shares in the company, valued at C$644,525.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 222,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,241.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

