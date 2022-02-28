Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cross Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,629 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

