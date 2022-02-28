Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,583 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $14.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $558.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

