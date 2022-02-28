Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. 944,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,873,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

