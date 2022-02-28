Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,321,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 495,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.