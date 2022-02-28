Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $753,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after buying an additional 2,048,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 506,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.55. 669,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,902,102. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.