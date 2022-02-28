Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:MSC opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.