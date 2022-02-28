Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $4.30 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.8% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $163.12 and a 52 week high of $228.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

