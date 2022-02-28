Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $88,815.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SUI opened at $184.66 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

