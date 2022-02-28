SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 586,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXC opened at $7.83 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $650.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

