Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SRZN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $3.07. 1,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,329. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

