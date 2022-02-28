Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surrozen.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
