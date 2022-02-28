Susquehanna Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.65.

MRVL opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

