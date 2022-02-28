Susquehanna Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $9.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

