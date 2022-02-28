SVB Leerink Lowers Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $28.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 42,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,330,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

