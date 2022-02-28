S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the third quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

SANW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 43,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

