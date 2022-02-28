Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

