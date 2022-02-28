T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,058,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,482.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,007 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

