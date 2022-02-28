Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after buying an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 1,717,567 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 427,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,661,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

