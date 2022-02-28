Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Cowen

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
