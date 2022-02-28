Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Talos Energy were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.