Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.20.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,223.14. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,811,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,507,634.16. Insiders have sold a total of 728,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,868 over the last ninety days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

