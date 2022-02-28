Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,930 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,413,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $395,762,000 after buying an additional 1,247,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.51. 128,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

