Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Garmin accounts for about 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,991,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
