TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. 4,452,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.
TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
