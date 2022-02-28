Teleflex Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX opened at $343.01 on Monday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

