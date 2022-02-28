Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

