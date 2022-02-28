Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after buying an additional 186,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tenneco by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 195,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

