TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.38

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

