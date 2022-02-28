The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,957,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.