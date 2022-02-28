The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

GBX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

