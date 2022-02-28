The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 2.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 354,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

