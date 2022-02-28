The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $264,000 Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CSTR stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.