The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $282,000 Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $776.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.37.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

