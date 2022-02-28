The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLP stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $620.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

OLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

