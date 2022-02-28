The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

